Swap Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $74,555.93 and $10.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00109430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00077238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,402,431 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

