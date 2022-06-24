Swingby Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $136,030.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.41 or 1.00114423 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,209,549 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.