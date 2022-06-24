Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

SYY stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

