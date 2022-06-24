SysGroup’s (SYS) “Coverage Pending” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their coverage pending rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SYS opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Monday. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 22.25 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.42.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers cloud-based public, private, and hybrid hosting services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed IT security, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

