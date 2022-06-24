SysGroup’s (SYS) “Coverage Pending” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their coverage pending rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of SYS opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Monday. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 22.25 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.42.
About SysGroup (Get Rating)
