Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.87

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and traded as high as $25.79. Tecsys shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 596 shares traded.
TCYSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
