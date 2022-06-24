Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,120 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Global Payments worth $79,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.