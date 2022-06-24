Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 532,998 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,998 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $457,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

ABNB traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 229,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,934 shares of company stock valued at $91,901,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.