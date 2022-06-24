Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,074,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,935,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.61% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.48 and a 200 day moving average of $395.39. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

