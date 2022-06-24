Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.05

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.