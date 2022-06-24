Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 122,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 50,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

TXN opened at $151.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

