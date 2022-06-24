The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

HEI stock opened at €47.57 ($50.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.03. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($81.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

