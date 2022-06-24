The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 162 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 185 ($2.27).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.49. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.