The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $22.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of SHLS opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 384.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

