The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

