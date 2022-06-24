TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Critical Contrast

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 250.47%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 27.93 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -38.39 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Risk & Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -19.11% 1.80% 1.27% TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62%

Summary

EMX Royalty beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

