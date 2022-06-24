Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 1,803 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

