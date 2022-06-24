Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 55,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $176.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

