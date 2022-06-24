Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

