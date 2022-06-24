Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 318 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

