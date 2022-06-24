Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 17,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 705,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 286.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 166,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $344,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.