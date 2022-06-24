Trinh Phung Sells 62 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $11,119.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $116,548.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.02. 489,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,776. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

