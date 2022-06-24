TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.88

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 3752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

