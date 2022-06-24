UBS Group Analysts Give Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) a $42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

