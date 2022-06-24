UBS Group Analysts Give Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) a $42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.
Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.