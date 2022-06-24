UBS Group Analysts Give NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) a $90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.86.

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.82 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

