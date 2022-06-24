UBS Group Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €90.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.57.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

