Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Wedbush cut their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.87.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

