Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.18. 7,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,304. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.