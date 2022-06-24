Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

