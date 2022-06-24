Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $717,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

