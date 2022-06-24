VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Up 0.5%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 7,060 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.