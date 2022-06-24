Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

