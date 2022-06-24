Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

VBR stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

