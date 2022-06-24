Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.99 and traded as low as C$8.40. Velan shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 820 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$175.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Velan Company Profile (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.