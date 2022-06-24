Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 149,120 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,069,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,429,943.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.