Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 1,545 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $355,556.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

Shares of VERA traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,045. The company has a market capitalization of $368.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 248,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

