Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $49.95 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $23.24 or 0.00109513 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and $6,603.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.12 or 0.95000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

