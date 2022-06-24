VIG Market Capitalization Reaches $731,301.37 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $731,301.37 and approximately $43.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

