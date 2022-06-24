Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

