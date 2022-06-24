Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

