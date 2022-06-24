Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $3,462.20

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $3,462.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00039171 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

