Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 21,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

