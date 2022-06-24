Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($197.89) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($209.47) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($238.95) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

ETR:WCH opened at €140.60 ($148.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($196.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

