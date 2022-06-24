Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 1.4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 83,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 328,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$239.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.