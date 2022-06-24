Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.48

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $12.50. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 5,187 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:WFCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Where Food Comes From as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

