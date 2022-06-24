Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.48

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $12.50. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 5,187 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.
Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.02%.
About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Where Food Comes From (WFCF)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.