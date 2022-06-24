Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,910

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.74).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($30.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,709.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,851.69. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.28), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($43,896.66). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.36) per share, for a total transaction of £46,235 ($56,632.78).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.