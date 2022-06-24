Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,910

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.00) to GBX 4,150 ($50.83) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.34) to GBX 2,790 ($34.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Whitbread stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

