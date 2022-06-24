White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,284.08

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,284.08 and last traded at $1,284.08, with a volume of 177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,240.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTM. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,164.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.83.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

