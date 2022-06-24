Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.47

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.47 and traded as low as $192.53. Winmark shares last traded at $192.78, with a volume of 12,480 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day moving average of $220.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Winmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

