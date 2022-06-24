Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,526. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

