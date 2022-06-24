Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $547,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

